AURORA — Members of the Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing will be performing flyovers above Fourth of July celebrations across the state Saturday.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will launch from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora before flying over events in Monument, Lake City, Westminster, Redstone and Parker.

Fort Carson, in partnership with the city of Colorado Springs, also has planned a Black Hawk flyover on Fourth of July evening. More info here.

Below are the approximate locations and times where the Buckley-based aircraft will be during the flyovers:

Monument - 2020 Fourth of July Parade: 9:51 a.m.

Lake City - 4th of July Celebration: 10:32 a.m.

Redstone - 4th of July Parade: 10:42 a.m.

Westminster - 4th of July Celebration: 11:14 a.m.

Parker - Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration: 11:19 a.m.

