The number of Colorado traffic deaths since 2019 — the last full year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — has trended higher since a new set of strategies were implemented to reduce deaths.

There were 622 fatalities on the state’s roads in 2020, and last year, the number jumped nearly 14%, to 691.

In April 2020, the Colorado Department of Transportation collaborated with the state’s Department of Revenue, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Colorado State Patrol to adopt its Strategic Transportation Safety Plan. A reboot of the Strategic Highway Safety Plan instituted in 2013, the initiative had a specific aim: to reduce the number of road fatalities by 15% by 2023.

“At the time, no one knew that COVID would hit us the way it did,” said Manjari Bhat, CDOT’S “Statewide Safety Champion” who is responsible for implementing the plan. “Unfortunately, we are not going to make that target by 2023.”

Traffic deaths have increased in nearly every statistical category since the pandemic hit, agency data show. Deaths caused by impaired driving have gone from 110 in 2020, to 146 so far in 2022. Pedestrian deaths have risen from 36 in 2019, to 48 so far this year.

Motorcycles make up about 5% of the vehicles on the road but account for more than 20% of fatalities since 2020, according to CDOT. So far this year, 101 riders have died in traffic crashes — about 22.5% of this year’s total fatalities.

Bicycle deaths have been an outlier. Between 2019 and 2021, nine bicyclists were killed per year, on average. So far in 2022, only one bicycle rider has died as a result of a traffic crash, according to CDOT.

The city of Colorado Springs has followed a similar pattern. In 2019, the city saw 40 traffic deaths. The following year turned out to be the deadliest on record: 50 motorists and pedestrians were killed on the city’s roads and highways in 2020. Last year, there were 49 traffic deaths in the city, according to CDOT data. So far this year, there have been 28.

The most frequent causes of traffic deaths have been excessive speed, impairment and distracted driving — all of which are avoidable, officials said.

While much of the responsibility for avoiding needless deaths lies with the drivers themselves, CDOT has continued to implement its mitigation strategy, which consists chiefly of the four “E’s” of traffic safety: education, engineering, enforcement and emergency care.

The education portion takes place year-round, according to safety coordinator Sam Cole.

“We’re always trying to increase awareness, trying to convince drivers to make safe choices,” Cole said.

For example, the agency’s “It’s Not Complicated” campaign aims to simplify its message to Colorado motorists: No matter how many drinks they’ve had, it’s never OK to get behind the wheel of a car. The campaign includes radio and video ads, billboards and social media.

“We’re trying to get the message out any way we can,” Bhat said.

The engineering portion of traffic safety involves infrastructure — making sure the roads themselves are as safe as they can be.

“We know there’s always going to be unsafe drivers on the road,” Cole said. “So you’ve got to design roads to accommodate those drivers.”

CDOT works closely with the State Patrol on enforcement year-round, with particular emphasis on holidays, when traffic deaths tend to increase, officials said.

The agency funds 16 high-profile DUI enforcement campaigns and three “Click It or Ticket” seat-belt campaigns each year.

“Providing a larger presence on our roadways during those times when we tend to see more fatalities is really important,” Cole said.

Emergency care comes into play when all else fails. A fast response, on-site lifesaving measures, and prompt hospital care often make the difference between life and death.

“Post-crash care really makes a huge difference,” Cole said.

Motorists in rural areas are at a distinct disadvantage because it often takes longer for emergency services to get to them. That’s why residents in those areas should exercise particular care on the roads, Cole said.

“For people in rural areas, there’s nothing more important than keeping yourself safe by buckling up and always driving sober,” he said.

As the agency’s Statewide Safety Champion, Bhat knows she’s got her work cut out for her. An engineer by trade, she understands the infrastructure side of traffic safety. But the human side of it — the day-to-day decisions of Colorado drivers — mystifies her at times.

“As an engineer, my instinct is to want to fix things and find a solution, so the behavioral piece of the job has been the hardest for me,” she said. “We have to come together as a community and make sure that we are always teaching the basics — buckle up, watch your speed, don’t drink and drive.”

Bhat said she and other CDOT officials will review the plan in 2023 and make adjustments as needed.

“Ideally, our vision is that the future of Colorado is zero deaths or serious injuries, so that all people using any transportation mode arrive at their destination safely,” Bhat said. “We know that’s not realistic, but that’s what we are striving for.”

Cole said the agency plans to continue to evaluate the state’s fatality numbers, brainstorm on possible solutions, and keep sending its core message.

“Buckle up, keep your speed down, and never drive impaired,” he said. “We’re just going to keep pushing that message and hope we get through to people.”