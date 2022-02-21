night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
A crash Monday morning between a suspected drunk driver and a semi-truck shut down a stretch of Colorado 50 east of Pueblo, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

The driver was airlifted to Memorial Central in Colorado Springs.

The crash — reported just after 7 a.m. — caused the semi-truck to burst into flames, KKTV reported, but the driver was able to escape uninjured. The other driver, suspected of drunk driving, was flown from the scene.

As of 9 a.m., the highway was closed between Colorado 96 and Colorado 50 Business. The area is about 4 miles west of Boone near the Chemical Depot, KKTV reported.

No other details have been released.

