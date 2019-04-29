The Republican plea for voters to keep GOP control of the U.S. Senate, lest Democrats turn the country toward socialism, has drawn varied responses in Colorado. Here’s a sampling of residents’ responses:
Terry Hammond, chairman of the Alamosa County Republican Party: “People depend too much on government rather than doing for themselves. Next thing you know, it’ll be paying off people’s credit cards and mortgages.”
Helen Sigmond, Democrat and Alamosa County commissioner: “My goodness, they’re trying to make it sound horrible. But my goodness, who is Trump’s best friend? Putin.”
Paul Kelly, 64, accountant and unaffiliated voter from Westminster: “I don’t think they (Democrats) understand where it will lead. Democrats are innocents. They think a utopian world exists.”
Andrew Romanoff, former speaker of Colorado House and candidate for the Democratic nomination to oppose U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner: “People support Social Security and Medicare, public education and infrastructure. That doesn’t make you a socialist. It’s just common sense.”
Nicolette Jones, 20, Democrat and student at Adams State University in Alamosa: “I don’t see the possibility of the U.S. becoming a socialist country as a reasonable fear.”
Angie Horning, 50, Republican real estate agent from Colorado Springs: “I don’t see socialism as having helped anywhere. It’s a concern. People don’t understand it. It takes freedom away.”
Nick Saenz, 36, Democrat and history professor at Adams State University: Republican warnings about socialism are “a dog whistle” aimed at older voters’ Cold War fears of the communist threat.
David Winston, Republican pollster and adviser to congressional GOP leaders: “In most of these states, it’s the political center that’s going to decide the outcome, and the political center is not fond of socialism.”
Geoffrey Garin, Democratic pollster and adviser to congressional Democratic leaders: “With suburban voters, Republicans are just playing a losing hand” because of issues such as battling climate change and improving health care coverage.