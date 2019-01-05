Longtime observers of Colorado politics know that major decisions in the state are often made by the electorate voting on ballot issues rather than by laws passed by the state Legislature and signed by the governor.
Over the years, such major reforms as rejecting the 1976 Winter Olympics, approving a state lottery with proceeds going for parks and open space, requiring voter approval of all tax increases, and legalizing recreational marijuana have been adopted at the ballot box. In some cases, the governor and/or the Legislature have opposed these choices by the voters.
That is why it seems strange to us that there has been little electoral analysis of how Coloradans vote on ballot issues, particularly at the county level. There is a great deal of reporting on elections for major governmental offices, with the relative strengths of the Democratic and Republican parties being carefully measured and explained. But little has been done on those all-important ballot issues — until now.
We decided to look at two of the major issues voted on in the 2018 midterm elections in Colorado. We chose the constitutional amendment (Amendment 73) providing for a major increase in public school funding. We also studied the proposition (Proposition 110), amending state law, that called for repairing and expanding state roads and highways. We selected those two because both required a significant tax increase — one raised taxes on the wealthy to pay for public schools, and the other called for a sales tax hike to pay for roads and highways.
As for the public schools ballot issue, it was defeated statewide by a vote of 46.4 percent yes to 53.6 percent no. As an initiated constitutional amendment, it required 55 percent approval to be adopted.
Two populous counties, however, gave increased public school financing very strong support with a more than 60 percent yes vote.
One was Denver, which voted 61.8 percent yes to 38.2 percent no.
The second was Boulder County, Denver’s close neighbor to the northwest, which was even more in favor of public education by 63.1 percent yes to 36.9 percent no.
The third highest county for supporting public education was Pitkin County (Aspen). This resort went 59.1 percent yes and 40.9 percent no.
Pitkin County (Aspen) pretty much set the pattern for two other Colorado counties that gave a 55 percent plus vote to financially supporting public education. They both were in Rocky Mountain resort areas: Gunnison County (Crested Butte) at 57.2 percent yes and San Miguel County (Telluride) at 55.6 percent yes.
Five other resort counties came close to 55 percent; Ouray County at 54.9 percent yes; Summit County (Breckenridge) at 53.0 percent yes; San Juan County (Silverton) at 52.6 percent yes; Lake County at 52.4 percent yes; and Routt County (Steamboat Springs) at 51.4 percent yes.
Eagle County (Vail) just barely made it into the yes column at 50.9 percent.
On Colorado’s populous Front Range, only two other counties came close to the 55 percent required for adoption: Broomfield County, a Denver suburb, at 50.5 percent yes, and Larimer County (Fort Collins), the home of Colorado State University, at 52.6 percent yes.
And that is it. Out of Colorado’s 64 counties, only the 13 described above voted more than 50 percent plus in favor of paying more of their hard-earned money to improve Colorado’s public schools. The other 51 counties voted no.
It is clear to those who know Colorado politics that the yes vote for public school funding mirrors the customary support Colorado voters give to the Democratic Party. That support comes most heavily from Denver, Boulder, and mountain resort counties. But there is this difference: Whereas the Democrats lately have been getting enough support to win elections for statewide office, the public school funding issue lagged far enough behind the Democrats to lose statewide.
And if the yes pattern on public school support reflects Democratic voting patterns, the no pattern looks very Republican, as expected. Colorado’s three best counties at producing large numbers of Republican votes, El Paso (Colorado Springs), Douglas (Castle Rock), and Weld (Greeley), voted no to the tune of 66.9 percent, 63 percent, and 60.4 percent, respectively.
Colorado’s agricultural counties, on both the Eastern Plains and the Western Slope, are famous for delivering high percentages of Republican votes. They produced no votes on school funding at the 60 and 70 percent level. Kiowa County (Eads) out on the plains had the highest no percentage in the state — 75.9 percent.
Most interesting were the three populous Denver suburban counties, Arapahoe (Littleton), Jefferson (Golden), and Adams (Brighton). They have been trending Democratic in recent office-holder elections, but they continue to vote no on public school funding, although not by high percentages. The exact figures are Arapahoe, 52.3 percent no; Jefferson, 52.6 percent no; and Adams, 53.3 percent no. If tax increases for public schools are going to start passing in Colorado, it is these three Denver suburban counties that are going to have to switch from voting no to voting yes.
On the roads and highways ballot issue, with its sales tax increase, the voting pattern was almost the same — yes votes in Democratic counties and no votes in Republican counties. But the roads vote did not do as well as the public education vote. Only five counties — Denver, Boulder, Pitkin, San Miguel, and Summit — voted to raise taxes to build roads. Colorado’s other 59 counties went a resounding no. Since this was not a constitutional amendment, it would have required only a 50 percent plus vote to pass.
Here is the anomaly. Coloradans lately have shown a penchant for voting Democratic, a party that often promises enhanced government investments such as better public schools, all-day kindergarten, more preschools and improved roads and highways. But when it comes to voting to pay for these desirable programs, most Coloradans continue to vote no and keep the necessary funds in their own pockets.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.