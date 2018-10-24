South Carolina convenience store sold $1.537 billion ticket
A customer, who did not want to be identified, displays the $200.00 worth of Mega Millions tickets he bought at Downtown Plaza convenience store in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki
As you know by now, a single ticket sold in South Carolina matched all the numbers and the mega ball for Tuesday night's jackpot worth nearly $1.6 billion, but there are plenty of Colorado residents who are waking up winners.

According to the Colorado Lottery, seven players in our state were one number away from winning the big jackpot. Forty players from across the state have tickets worth $1,500.

Two tickets are worth a whopping $30,000. They were sold at the Safeway fuel stop on N. Rampart Rd in Littleton and the 7-Eleven on N. Sheridan Blvd in Denver, the Colorado Lottery said in a Tweet.

Five tickets are worth $10,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

King Soopers on W. Florida Ave, in Denver

King Soopers on Lookout Rd in Boulder

C & K Food & Gas on N. Pecos in Denver

King Soopers on N. 50th Ave in Brighton

Stinker Store on W. Hampden Ave in Englewood

