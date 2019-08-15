More Colorado residents are living with roommates, likely because of rising housing costs, researchers say.
Doubled-up households increased by 34% between 2006 and 2017, compared with 16% for all household growth, says a new report by Shift Research Lab.
“Colorado now has more doubled-up households than prior to the Great Recession,” says the report by lab Director Jennifer Newcomer and Phyllis Resnick, director of the Colorado Futures Center.
The shift occurred among multiple demographics — families with children, residents without, renters and owners — and throughout Colorado.
The median sales prices of homes in five of the six Colorado metro areas range from 12% to 116% higher than the national median sales price of $252,000, says a report by the National Housing Conference. The only exception is Pueblo, with a housing medial 37% below the national average.
Denver recently placed third on a list of the cities with the fastest-growing housing costs issued by Rent.com, with 7.1% growth between 2016 and 2017.
The report notes, however, that the change was likely a result of many factors, including child care, transportation and cultural norms of multigenerational households.
“While we cannot ascertain from the data the real reason why potentially unique households are living together, it is important that policymakers and other Coloradans understand the implications of the increasing prevalence of this phenomenon,” the report says.
Newcomer and Resnick say they plan to explore the reasons behind this shift in their next report, questioning whether doubled-up houses directly relate to economic stress, occupation and housing demand.