Nearly 400 people in more than 30 states including Colorado have been sickened by an outbreak of salmonella that has been tied to red onions from a California company, according to federal health officials.
Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California, recalled a variety of onions that may have come in contact with the red onions including white and yellow and sweet onions, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Colorado-grown onions are not tied to the outbreak and are safe to eat, according to a news release for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
But the infected onions were distributed to grocery stores, restaurants and wholesalers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia as well as Canada.
An outbreak of Salmonella Newport illness has also begun in Canada and resembles the genetics of the outbreak in the U.S., according to The Public Health Agency of Canada.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 496 cases of illness in 59 hospitalization in the U.S. No deaths have been reported since the illness were first reported June 19 and the outbreak was first identified July 10.
