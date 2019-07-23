The American Legion is calling for Colorado veterans to honor a former sailor who died without family to attend his funeral.
Services for Horace Marrinan will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fort Lyon National Cemetery at 15700 County Road HH in Las Animas. Guests should plan to arrive around 10:45 a.m.
“We don’t want this veteran to be laid to his final resting place without being recognized for what we gave for his country,” said Dean Noechel, the Legion’s senior vice commander for Colorado.
Marrinan’s only surviving relative, who lives in Oklahoma, will not be able to attend the service, said Patty Pennington, a member of Legion Post 8. All are welcome to attend.
The Legion and other veterans organizations around the nation have stepped up efforts in recent years to ensure veterans who die alone are properly mourned. Some funerals have drawn thousands.
Originally established as an Army post to counter warring Indian tribes, Fort Lyon also served as a treatment site for veterans suffering tuberculosis and other lung ailments in the wake of World War I. Its 59-acre cemetery, a Department of Veterans Affairs facility, is the final resting place for veterans from a wide swath of Colorado's eastern plains.
