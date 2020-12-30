AURORA, CO - DECEMBER 22 : Registered nurse Ola Arije, left, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Army Veteran Phil Ross, 73, at Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora, Colorado on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ross is the first senior received the vaccine in Colorado. Residents and staff of the Fitzsimmons veterans facility is among the first seniors in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)