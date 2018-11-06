For candidates seeking office as Colorado’s next chief legal officer, elections overseer and financial manager, much of the November election boils down to experience.
Republican George Brauchler and Democrat Phil Weiser are vying to be elected Colorado’s next attorney general after Republican Cynthia Coffman mounted an unsuccessful bid for governor instead of seeking a second term.
Brauchler is the state’s 18th Judicial District Attorney, and Weiser is a former University of Colorado Law School dean and a former official in the Department of Justice under former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Brauchler and his allies have spent millions telling voters that Weiser lacks serious courtroom experience — elect a “prosecutor, not a professor,” TV ads declare — but Weiser counters that the attorney general is hardly ever in court, instead setting the state’s law enforcement direction and priorities.
Weiser’s priorities are ambitious, expanding beyond the state’s boundaries. If elected, Weiser said he would follow through with a multi-state lawsuit filed by Coffman against a leading opioid manufacture. He’s also vowed to protect the Affordable Care Act and act to stop the separation of immigrant families at the border.
But many of those priorities are aimed at preserving Obama’s legacy and diminishing that of President Donald Trump, Brauchler has said. If elected, the Republican said his top priority would be to decentralize the office and create regional offices throughout the state.
Wayne Williams, the Republican secretary of state, is the only incumbent on the statewide ballot this year, but attorney Jena Griswold, a first-time candidate, is hoping to ride a big fundraising advantage to become the first Democrat elected to the office in 60 years.
Griswold has raised nearly $1 million, more than three times what Williams has brought in, and she’s spent much of it on TV advertising touting her commitment to safeguarding the ability of Coloradans to vote.
Williams, who previously served two terms as an El Paso County commissioner and one term as the county’s clerk and recorder, has won wide acclaim for the state’s voter security and participation rate. The Washington Post called Colorado “the safest state to cast a vote,” and the Department of Homeland Security regularly points to the state as a model for safe elections.
If newspapers and county clerks decided the race, Williams would have his second term in the bag — he won endorsements from all but one major newspaper, as well as most of the county clerks, including a majority of Democrats weighing in on the contest.
But Griswold has gotten some traction portraying Williams as too quick to send voter data to the Trump administration last year, which led thousands of voters to cancel their registration.
In the closing stretch, Williams has scolded Griswold for failing to vote regularly in primary and general elections — she’s skipped about half since registering to vote, including when she was touring the world on a post-graduate fellowship to study salsa dancing — while Williams has taken heat for spending hundreds of dollars from an official fund on a cowboy hat, fancy boots and an expensive pair of jeans.
Experience in the treasurer’s race ranges from time in the statehouse for Democratic candidate Dave Young, a state representative from Greeley to the private market for Republican Brian Watson, a professional real estate investor.
Young said his top priority would be ensuring the safe investment of more than $6 billion in public money and potentially supplementing any shortfall that the Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association might see with the state’s general fund.
However, Watson has suggested a different route for PERA by further raising the retirement age and freezing or lowering cost-of-living allowances to address a projected shortfall.
Watson stirred controversy by toeing — some say crossing — the line into territory filled with potential conflicts of interest when he said he would maintain his seat as chairman of Northstar Commercial Partners, the commercial real estate investment company he founded in 2000.
Although he said he’ll work as treasurer full time, if elected, Watson said he’ll maintain the position because he has a fiduciary responsibility to his investors. No conflicts of interest would exist, he said, because the company does not do business for the state and wouldn’t take any state incentives.
Young has questioned how Watson could realistically split his time between the two positions.