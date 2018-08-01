By Marianne Goodland
Colorado Politics
Republican state Rep. Tim Leonard of Evergreen, who a month ago told a judge that he’s too busy as a lawmaker to get another job that could help him pay his child-support obligations, is dropping his bid for re-election to the House District 25 seat.
Leonard made the announcement Aug. 1. A Jefferson County GOP vacancy committee, led by District 25 Chair John Newkirk, a former member of the Jefferson County School Board, will be tasked with picking a replacement candidate. That candidate will face Democrat Lisa Cutter in November.
Leonard was first appointed to the seat in January 2016 to fill a vacancy when then-Rep. Jon Keyser decided to run for the U.S. Senate. Leonard was elected to a full term the following November.
As reported in Colorado Politics’ July 27 print edition, Leonard told Jefferson County Judge Diego Hunt at a July 3 hearing that his “full-time” work as a lawmaker prevented him from earning enough money to pay $2,500 a month in court-ordered family support that was set when Leonard was a commercial real estate broker, and he sought to have the amount reduced. Leonard was divorced several years ago.
According to a court transcript obtained by Colorado Politics, Hunt responded to Leonard that his decision to become a lawmaker, from the financial perspective, was a “voluntary reduction in income,” and that Leonard is not precluded from making another career decision that could help cover his family support obligations.
“The court does find that (Leonard’s) decision to become a legislator was his good-faith decision, but the court does not find that this an objectively reasonable decision given the significant reduction in income,” Hunt ruled.
Leonard is current on his support obligations, according to court records. Leonard and his ex-wife have six children. Three of them are now adults; the other three minor children live with his ex-wife.
In his statement to the Complete Colorado website, Leonard said that “I cannot be a citizen legislator and abide by the court’s ruling. I’ve got to do one or the other.”
Leonard stirred up controversy last month after comparing women marchers Nazi “brownshirts” in a Facebook post.
Cutter, the Democratic candidate in House District 25, told Colorado Politics that she believes Leonard “has not been an effective legislator. I’m glad he’s stepping back to take care of his family situation and wish him well.”