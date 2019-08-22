A driver was hospitalized overnight after a high-speed collision with a large cow.
The Hanover Fire Department says the driver was traveling 60 mph on Squirrel Creek Road near the intersection with Kane Road when they slammed head-on into a steer weighing between 600-800 pounds.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, the fire department said.
"Almost every day, we see post on social media cows that are out in this area or South Peyton Highway and Powers area," the fire department wrote on Facebook. "... We all know there is a high probability that there will be cows out in these areas. Please slow down and watch out for the animals and wear your seat belts."