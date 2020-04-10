With high school seniors not knowing if they’ll be able to attend a graduation ceremony or other traditions to mark the rite of passage, one thing is certain.
Although campuses are closed for now due to coronavirus constraints, college and universities in Colorado are continuing acceptance processes and visits — virtually. They’ve also relaxed rules, waiving standardized entrance exams.
To help figure out the higher education scene, Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, will present a “Community Conversation on Higher Education” from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, in conjunction with administrators and counselors from Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.
Students and parents from around the Pikes Peak region are invited to join the free webinar on Zoom, which will be available at https://zoom.us/j/110470497?pwd=c0hPSjZUUG9iRU5UY0FhT0tLS1NvQT09, password 928143.
“Although we’re on a pause on face-to-face instruction and campus activities, students still need to plan for their future after high school,” Paccione said.
She will cover the federal financial aid process known as FAFSA, other financial aid and scholarships, getting college credit while in high school, college affordability and debt. Viewers can ask questions and engage in dialogue.
“The issue is not to wait,” Paccione said. “Pick your budding skill set, consider your passion and what you feel like your purpose is, and if you know those three things, you’ll find fulfillment.”
Then, choose a path, whether it’s two- or four-year college, technical schooling, military service, a gap year, a volunteer program or a job, and complete it, Paccione said.
Finishing what you start will “make you more marketable and successful,” she said.
Incoming fall freshmen can relax a little. College and universities are working with the state’s higher education department to be “flexible in the admission process,” said CDHE spokeswoman Megan McDermott.
This year, prospective freshmen without SAT or ACT test scores who have not yet been admitted and are seeking to enter college in fall can be evaluated and admitted on other academic factors, McDermott said, such as high school GPA, rigor and mix of coursework, passed concurrent enrollment courses and work experience.
Also, due dates for enrollment deposits are being extended, some deposits are being waived if needed, and deadlines are not absolute, she said.
Existing college students soon will be able to obtain emergency cash grants from their schools through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that $6.28 billion will be released nationwide for distribution to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Colorado is projected to receive $150 million to $175 million, Paccione said, which institutions will apply for starting next Wednesday.
Low-income students who qualify for the federal PELL grant will be given first consideration to defray expenses such as course materials and technology to do remote learning, as well as food, housing, health care and childcare. But other students can apply as well.
Though all on-site and off-site in-person recruitment activities on campuses have been cancelled temporarily, some colleges and universities are restarting tours and visits in June, pending coronavirus developments.
Many institutions are providing virtual tours, online and video-chat discussions with admission counselors and informational webinars.
Pikes Peak Community College, working with Colorado Springs video company Bourbon Street Productions, has produced a 3-D type of virtual-reality video that simulates the college experience.
The video had been in the works for more than a year, said PPCC spokesman Warren Epstein.
“I’d been thinking of a different way to tell our story,” he said. “Most of our facilities were built in the ‘70s and ‘80s and showing off what it’s like to walk around our campus is not the best sell for us.
“The experiences students get are what distinguishes us, so that’s what you feel in the video.”
Instead of a campus tour, PPCC's gives a sense of what it would be like to attend by taking the viewer through Auto Tech, Bio Chemistry, the Police Academy, Dance and other classes. The finale is the viewer walking across the stage at graduation, surrounded by thunderous applause.
Most of the scenes were shot on Segway scooters.
“So you’re literally gliding through classes and commencement as you shake the President’s hand and get your diploma,” Epstein said.
The camera operator changes in each scene to reflect potentially every man and every woman, and incorporate diversity, he added.
PPCC plans to send inquiring students cardboard viewers that work with smart phones to give the virtual-reality feel.
The video also will be available on PPCC’s website, as a 360-degree look at the college.
Here is a sample list of virtual tours of Colorado institutions:
https://vimeo.com/405503945/82ab71b257
https://admissions.colostate.edu/virtual-experiences-at-csu/
https://www.colorado.edu/virtualvisit/
https://www.western.edu/admissions-office/visit-campus/schedule-campus-visit
https://www.coloradomesa.edu/connect/index.html