Nike's new ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick sure is attracting a lot of buzz. Some of that buzz is positive and some of it is negative as people feel strongly about Nike partnering with the former 49ers quarterback in their ads to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign.
The updated campaign so far has only featured a teaser ad with the words "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." over a closeup of Kaepernick's face. The full ad won't debut until the NFL opener, but that hasn't stopped people from sharing their opinion.
The national reaction, from President Trump to LeBron James, has been immediate and wide ranging. Some people are buying Nike gear to show their support, others are burning their Nike shoes to protest the company partnering with the first NFL athlete who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Not surprisingly, reactions from readers on The Gazette Facebook page have been varied.
"I love my country and I respect our flag but I kneel with Colin," wrote LuAnn Armenta.
"No more Nike for me or my family," wrote Ryen Hitzler.
"Nike is already losing tons of revenue for this. Let's see how long this campaign actually lasts. I'm willing to bet not long," commented Carmen Santiago.
Some readers were confused as to why someone who'd bought Nike apparel would ruin it.
Cassie Barton's comment, "Why destroy items that you spent your hard earned money on? That's ridiculous, stuff isn't cheap," was a common one.
Other readers thought donating Nike clothing would be more useful.
"Hopefully people will donate their shoes and clothes they no longer want to those in need instead of destroying them," wrote Sam Peterson.
Still others didn't see why the new Nike ad was such a big deal.
"There are more important issues we face as a nation," commented Liz Cartwright.
Where do you stand? Are you with Nike? Against? Or is this issue being blown out of proportion?