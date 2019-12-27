A special Nike shoe featuring Colin Kaepernick’s face sold out within minutes of its release in North America.
The “True to 7” sneaker, a modified version of the Nike Air Force 1, boasts Kaepernick's personal logo on the shoe’s tongue and an embroidered portrait of the former NFL quarterback on the heel. It was released Monday on Nike's SNKRS app, Nike stores and at select retailers, but it is sold out online.
It also features a subtle callout to the NFL on the sole of the right shoe. The number "08 14 16" is embossed on the bottom, likely a reference to the date Kaepernick first refused to stand for the national anthem as a means of protest against police brutality and racism toward black Americans. He first knelt during the national anthem on Sept. 1 that year.