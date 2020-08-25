Photo courtesy of James Caldwell Official said last week that three of the four wildfires burning in Colorado were likely caused by humans. The Pine Gulch fire near Grand Junction was started by lightning July 31, according to the incident command page, but the Grizzly Creek fire near Glenwood Springs, the Williams Fork fire near Fraser in Grand County and the Cameron Peak fire near Redfeather Lakes in Larimer County were likely human-caused, according to The Gazette. Pictured here is the Pine Gulch fire on Aug. 18.