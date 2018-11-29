Temperatures will begin to drop Thursday as a weekend snowstorm inches closer to Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 54 degrees Thursday, compared with Wednesdays high of 59 degrees. The high should continue to tick down, with highs of 47 and 46 degrees forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Snow is expected to begin to fall after 11 a.m. Sunday and last until 11 p.m. The weather service does not yet expect any substantial accumulations.
Colorado mountains already have started to see snow, with most areas waking up to 2 to 7 inches, said OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz.
Steamboat: 7 inches
Crested Butte: 6 inches
Cooper: 5 inches
Snowmass: 4 inches
Vail: 4 inches
Winter Park: 4 inches
Another storm Friday through Saturday is expected to blanket most of the Western Slope with 5 to 10 inches of snow.