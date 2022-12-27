Cold weather appeared to play a role in the deaths of four people, who appeared to be homeless, in Colorado Springs last week, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A 42-year-old man was found dead just before 3 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 3600 block of The Citadel mall, police spokesperson Robert Tornabene said.

At around the same time, a 40-year-old man was found in the 500 block of Arrawanna Street west of The Citadel mall. The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Tornabene said.

A 69-year-old woman was found dead Dec. 23 at the Park and Ride lot on South Nevada Street under the Interstate 25 bridge, and a 23-year-old woman was found in a parking lot at the 5800 block of Nevada Avenue Tornabene said.

Police have yet to release the names or official cause of death for the four victims, but Tornabene said all four appeared to be transient and that the deaths were "related to the cold weather."