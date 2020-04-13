Monday will be snowy and cold in Colorado Springs, with a high topping out at freezing and another round of snow coming after snow late Sunday and early Monday.
Snow is possible through 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, with accumulation of up to 4 inches through the overnight. Daytime Monday accumulations are expected to be less than an inch, but overnight could bring up to an additional 3 inches of snow.
Snow fell Sunday into the overnight, with 5.4 inches falling three miles south of Colorado Springs, 3.3 inches falling seven miles east and .2 inches at the Colorado Springs airport. Nearby, 2 inches fell in Monument and 1 in Woodland Park, as well as an inch further west at Elevenmile Canyon. Interstate 25 from the Colorado/New Mexico line to the Wyoming border has icy spots, with snow in some areas. Click here for updates from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
District 49 canceled its meal service and technology distribution on Monday, though it is unclear if this is due to cold temperatures. As of 7 a.m., the windchill sat at 5. Focus on the Family set a delayed opening time of 10 a.m. Compassion International is closed. Closings and delays can be viewed here.
High temperatures will warm to 36 on Tuesday and 51 on Wednesday before falling again Thursday. Here's the forecast for the next few days:
Monday: A 50% chance of snow during the day, though accumulations are expected to total less than an inch. An additional 1-3 inches could fall overnight. A high near 32, with winds from 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just above freezing and winds from 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 51 and winds around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 40 and winds from 5-15 mph. Snow showers likely after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds from 10-15 mph.