Officials fighting the Decker fire, burning two miles south of Salida across the Sangre de Cristo wilderness, said Sunday that a recent cold front helped tamp down the flames.

Since Sept. 8, hundreds of firefighters have been battling the lightning-caused wildfire. By Sunday morning, the flames had burned through more than 8,700 acres with only 30% containment, fire officials reported.

A cold front that brought snow reduced the need for more firefighters, which had grown to 880 on Thursday. On Sunday, 684 firefighters were on hand.

Sunday's colder weather and higher humidity levels helped limit fire growth, officials said, but wind gusts up to 55 mph were expected to limit aerial operations.

"Weather remains a critical factor in fire behavior," officials said in a news release. "A cold front moved through the area overnight, bringing strong winds and cold temperatures, which diminished fire activity even without much measurable precipitation."

Smoke conditions were expected to improve Sunday, according to the Colorado Air Quality Outlook.

"The heavier fuels will continue to smolder in pockets of the fire area, and the westerly winds will disperse the smoke eastward into Fremont County," read the outlook. "We do not anticipate any air quality issues for the nearby communities."