Despite a cold front that continues to move through Colorado Springs over the weekend, the National Weather Service's forecast for the area shows sunny skies, breezy weather and higher-than-average temperatures for the start of the week.
Colorado Springs residents woke up to thick clouds hanging over the western mountain range, which weather service meteorologist Brad Carlberg said was caused by a cooler system moving through Montana and Wyoming. The cold front brought easterly winds to the city, he said, which forced the air to rise and promote cloud coverage. By late Saturday morning, however, most of those clouds had dissipated.
Saturday afternoon is expected to remain mostly sunny and clear, the forecast shows, with a high near 69 and a low of 52.
South winds could pick up to about 40 mph Sunday, then drop slightly overnight to 35 mph. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 82 and skies should remain clear. Warmer weather is expected to continue into Monday, with a high of 83 and gusty winds at 40 mph. Low humidity, strong winds and warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday prompted a red flag warning for Colorado Springs.
Tuesday, winds drop down to 10 mph, as well as temperatures to a high of 68. There's a 30% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night, with northeast winds pushing 10 mph. There's a 20% chance of showers again Wednesday night, with temperatures dropping even further to a low of 41.
Thursday and Friday remain mostly clear, the forecast shows, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
In the mountains, a hazardous weather outlook was issued for parts of Colorado by the National Weather Service for Friday. The storms rolling in will likely be bringing snow to the peaks.
Winds up 40 mph, rain, and Friday night snow have also been forecast over Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park, as well as at a number of other high-altitude peaks around the state. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation as temperatures start to fall, dropping to around 35 degrees by 5 p.m. Snow accumulations of less than a half-inch is expected to blanket the mountains by the afternoon. Ice is also expected in some areas along the Keyhole Route.