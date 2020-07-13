King Soopers will stop giving most customers coins as change tied to a significant coin shortage across the United States, Gazette news partner KKTV reports Monday.
The news station said it received the following response from Jessica Trowbridge with King Soopers and City Market Monday afternoon:
“The Federal Reserve is experiencing a significant coin shortage across the U.S. As a result, it is impacting our ability to provide change to our customers. With a focus on the shopping experience, we are temporarily implementing a new process for providing change to customers paying with cash through our staffed checkout lanes. Effective immediately customers will be able to load their change to their loyalty card for use towards a future purchase or round up to help support our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.”