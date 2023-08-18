The new superintendent of Academy School District 20 is all about communication, she says.

Jinger Haberer’s first month and a half at Colorado Springs’ largest school district has been filled with parent, teacher and business leader meetings, but she’s done far more than just “shaking hands and kissing babies.”

Haberer is already working to address key issues brought to her attention by stakeholders, she said, including communication gaps that landed the high-achieving district in hot water last year. Her three focus areas heading into the school year include cohesion, communication and collaboration.

“My job and my value is to continuously be looking for ways to hear the voices of our community, our parents, our students, our staff members,” Haberer said. “That’s how I approach any kind of challenge. You’ve got to involve people, give them an opportunity to be a part of it.”

Cohesion

Haberer comes fresh off the heels of a five-year stint as the superintendent of Washington’s Ellensburg School District, the latest role in her 35-year educational career spanning multiple states.

But the southwest Denver native felt it was time to come home after the birth of her first grandchild, Holly Jane, last summer. She’d long been familiar with D-20 as a district of distinction, she said, making it the ideal place for her Colorado homecoming.

“Academy District 20 has a rich tradition of academic excellence. We hired Jinger Haberer for her laser focus on academic growth and achievement,” D-20 Board of Education President Tom LaValley wrote in a statement to The Gazette. “We look forward to Superintendent Haberer growing our high-performing teams so they can fully prepare our students for success by achieving our Board Ends, which are the student outcomes of knowledge, skills, and character.”

As she settles into the 26,000-student district, Haberer is turning to Colorado Springs industry professionals to flesh out a sense of the skills, character traits and social-emotional competencies necessary for D-20 graduates to find success in their local community. She dubs this conceptualization “a portrait of a graduate.”

Depending on feedback from Bluestaq, UCHealth, Mayor Yemi Mobolade and other prominent figures and organizations, D-20 could cater its offerings in new directions and establish new career pathway partnerships.

“I think this is the prime time to bring people back together,” Haberer said.

In previous roles, Haberer increased the number of dual credits earned by her students and partnered with local higher education institutions to grant them one free year of community college. Students under her leadership also received increased internship experiences and certified nurse assistant credentials.

And while teaching middle school science in Oklahoma, where students reeled from a massive tornado that had torn through the state, she partnered with a local meteorologist to tour students around a weather center and teach them about tornado safety. Together, students and professionals developed a new shelter in place plan that would be implemented for all students in their school.

Such are the types of community partnerships she hopes to continue in Colorado Springs.

Communication

Haberer enters a district already hailed for its strong academic achievement. A Gazette data analysis of this year’s Colorado Measures of Academic Success scores ranks the district as the 12th-strongest performer in the state.

D-20 experienced a 1.4-percentage-point growth in math during this year’s CMAS state testing, bringing the district to 48.6% of students who meet or exceed expectations, well above the state average of 32.9%. English language arts scores held steady at 60.4%, dropping just 0.1-percentage-points but remaining above the state average and as the Pikes Peak region’s second-best performer in the subject.

“The past three years have been the most challenging in K-12 history. Nationwide, students experienced isolation, disconnection from the classroom and learning loss,” Haberer said in a written statement upon CMAS scores’ release on Thursday. “We are elated our expanded learning opportunities for students and teachers resulted in increased district-wide academic growth. It is affirming the work we’re doing is making a direct impact on students.”

While its academic performance outpaces most districts statewide, community members have expressed dissatisfaction in other areas.

Just as schools prepared to let out for the summer, district leaders broke from written policy to remove several titles that a group of concerned parents deemed obscene without proper committee review. A subsequent request to remove the Bible on similar grounds went unanswered for more than a month, prompting accusations of viewpoint discrimination.

The books were returned to shelves just as Haberer transitioned into her new role. Moving forward, she said, school leaders will not be permitted to break from written policy and procedure, and communication will be consistent. Parents must follow the established process in order to challenge books.

Haberer also arrives on the tail end of a controversial change to school start and end times that would have addressed bus driver shortages and teen sleep schedule concerns. Parents pushed back against the changes, saying they hadn’t been adequately involved in the decision-making process or informed along the way.

The district nixed the plan earlier this spring, acknowledging its lapse in communication was “an oversight.”

“We have seen our stakeholders have a strong desire to be part of the process,” D-20 Chief Communication Officer Allison Cortez said. “Folks are really excited to see the superintendent at the school. There was a lot of hunger for relationships, for conversation, for collaboration.”

Major decisions will involve significant community outreach and feedback under Haberer’s leadership, the superintendent said. There will be official platforms to share input, such as public stakeholder committees open to different groups like parents or senior residents. She will also continue her coffee and conversation series to solicit feedback, perhaps on a monthly basis.

During her summer conversations, Haberer said communication was a number one concern among parents. Stakeholders expressed similar concerns by way of a transition survey.

“We took all of that, and now we’re looking at some of the practical ways to streamline parent communication,” Haberer said. “I have a strong belief that if we’re not learning as leaders, we’re not leading.”

D-20 is already exploring new outreach methods, including a weekly staff newsletter that celebrates people, programs and students or a quick weekly video update from the superintendent. Haberer is also looking to streamline communication for all schools and grade levels under one platform to ease the burden on parents whose children are spread across multiple places. She has prior experience with a well-received platform in Ellensburg, she said.

“She believes in staying on the cutting edge for education, communication. What she’s been able to do by just leaning in and listening and asking the questions is she took a challenge that we had for years, she heard what people were saying, she said, ‘No, this isn’t OK,’” Cortez said. “She not only asked the questions, but she heard the answers, and we’re already investigating ways to implement change.”

Collaboration

As arguments rage across the country over schools’ responsibility for students’ mental health, rearing contentiously within some Pikes Peak region schools, Haberer said she is committed to serving the whole child, behavioral health and all.

“If a child is feeling devastated by a loss in their life, and they sit down and we’re trying to get them to learn math or read a book, and maybe they haven’t had a chance to really process through that. ... They’re not going to probably be able to hear or even participate in their learning if they’re grieving over what just happened,” Haberer said, explaining how she understands behavioral health factors into academic achievement.

D-20 already has multitiered systems of support (MTSS) in place, which is a framework that ensures students receive appropriate levels of both academic and behavioral support. Haberer will continue this framework.

About 80%-90% of students receive adequate support from MTSS’ first of three tiers, which involves universal instruction and support that students might receive in a standard classroom setting. The second tier offers more targeted support for 5%-10% of students who are at risk or struggling in some aspect of their academic or personal lives. This tier can involve small, collaborative peer groups. The third tier targets 1%-5% of students who need individualized support for intensive and persistent problems.

Any decisions or interventions under the MTSS framework are made in communication with parents, Haberer said.

Haberer will also refine recent efforts to streamline D-20’s approach to professional learning communities, which are groups of grade-level or subject matter teachers who meet regularly to share expertise and improve student performance. Haberer led the expansion of PLCs at Aurora Public Schools, resulting in increased ACT scores, graduation rates and attendance.

“I think there’s a misperception that PLCs are this, we’re just giving teachers a couple hours to come together, drink coffee and brainstorm together. Absolutely not. It’s highly structured time, it’s time where they’re looking at student data to see, ‘Gosh, why is this student doing so well and this one isn’t? What strategies have we used with this student that could help this student over here?’” Cortez said. “This is the number one way that we grow student achievement for all.”

PLC time will delay all student start times by two hours every first and third Friday of the month this year, but district leaders say the occasional schedule shakeup is for good reason. PLC collaboration allows teachers to identify what they want students to learn, how they will measure success, what they will do when students meet and exceed expectations and how to help those who are struggling. Research by education academic John Hattie suggests PLCs dramatically improve students’ learning outcomes, including for groups such as English Language Learners, special-education students and gifted and talented students.

“The idea of a PLC is all of us own third grade. It’s not your kids and my kids, and that is a key part of that focus in on learning and that collaboration piece. We have shared accountability for the students that we talk about in this group,” Haberer said.