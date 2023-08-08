On the heels of two highly popular early morning rides to the top of America’s Mountain, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway has announced two new dates for its sunrise train rides.

The first dunrise ride was on July 21, to coincide with National Parks and Recreation Day, railway officials said. The second ride was Aug. 1, in celebration of Colorado Day. Both trips were “wildly successful,” officials said.

The newly announced sunrise train rides are scheduled Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. A portion of the proceeds from the September cog ride will benefit the Manitou Springs fire and police departments; the October journey, which will take place on Indigenous People’s Day, will benefit Manitou Springs School District 14, officials said.

The Sept. 11 ride is at 5:15 a.m.; the Oct. 6 ride is at 5:40 a.m.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for either morning ride can visit the Cog Railway website, select Sept. 11 or Oct. 9 on the calendar, and choose the 4:30 a.m. “Sunrise Train” time. The cost is $99 per person.

“If, for some reason, trains cannot summit due to weather, they will go as far as possible to enjoy the sunrise and, in the spirit of giving, the tickets will not be refunded for not summiting due to Summit Visitor Center closure or weather,” railway officials said in the announcement.