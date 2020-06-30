AURORA, Colo — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is calling a special meeting of the Aurora City Council on Tuesday to address the Aurora Police Department's (APD) response during protests on Saturday over the death of Elijah McClain.
A release about the meeting said that council will be hearing from and asking questions of APD about their tactics which included arresting two protestors and using pepper spray.
“We are hearing many questions and concerns from the community about the tactics used by the Aurora Police Department during Saturday’s protests, and council needs to hear first-hand specifically what happened,” Coffman said in the release. “The tragic death of Elijah McClain brought out many peaceful people over the weekend who want their voices heard, and unfortunately there were disruptions that overshadowed the broader message. I look forward to working with City Council to understand more and make sure we are upfront and transparent with our residents.”
The crowd first gathered outside the Aurora Municipal center Saturday afternoon for a violin vigil.
Just before 3 p.m., thousands of participants marched west on East Alameda Parkway and onto Interstate 225.
APD noted in a series of tweets Saturday afternoon that the demonstrations had been peaceful, but warned of a "small group of agitators."