An Aurora couple who feared that the abandoned Peruvian girl they adopted would be deported has learned that their daughter can stay with them.
U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, who had agreed to help Amy and Marco Becerra with their plight, met with immigration officials, who agreed that the Becerras’ 4-year-old daughter, Angela, will not be deported and can apply for citizenship after previously being rejected.
The Becerras are U.S. citizens; Marco Becerra holds duel Peruvian citizenship.
They were living in Peru when they agreed to serve as foster parents for the then-days-old infant in an orphanage. They formally adopted Angela in April 2017 and returned to the U.S.
“She changed our lives. We became parents. And so it was no longer about our needs. It was what was best for Angela,” CNN quotes Amy Becerra as saying. “And coming back to the U.S. was best for Angela hands down, largely because of education.”
But Angela was allowed into the country only on a tourist visa that was set to expire on Aug. 31, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services blocked the Becerras’ application to have the girl become a citizen. They expected she would either be deported or stay in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant.
The Becerras contacted the office of Coffman, who represents Aurora, and he interceded with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which changed its position on Angela.
Denver TV station KDVR-Fox31 reports that Angela will be granted a green card while awaiting citizenship.