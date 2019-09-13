Highway 105 just east of Interstate 25 in Monument has been reopened after downed power lines closed the roadway.
About 5:30 p.m. Friday, witnesses told troopers that a semi truck carrying farm equipment had pulled down power lines on the highway, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler said. Troopers believe the driver was unaware of the damage they caused, and are searching the area for a vehicle matching witness descriptions.
CO 105 was closed for several hours while crews from Mountain View Electric Association repaired the lines. The highway reopened Saturday morning.
