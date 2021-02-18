Krystal Lee Kenney is led to a van by representatives of the Teller County Sheriff’s Department after being sentenced at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek Jan. 28, 2020. The former Idaho nurse, also known as Krystal Lee, scrubbed blood from the Woodland Park townhouse where Patrick Frazee fatally beat his fiancée Kelsey Berreth with a baseball bat. Kenney was sentenced to three years in prison.