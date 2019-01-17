During a guest radio appearance, a CNN legal analyst said the show's host, who is black, has benefited from "white privilege."
The segment aired Tuesday during a SiriusXM show hosted by David Webb, who is also host FOX Nation’s Reality Check. His guest during the segment was Areva Martin, a civil rights attorney and CNN legal analyst.
According to a clip posted to Twitter, Webb details his rise in the media, saying he always saw his qualifications as a more important issue than his color.
"Well, David, that’s a whole 'nother long conversation about white privilege, the things that you have the privilege of doing that people of color don’t have the privilege of," said Martin.
"Areva, I hate to break it to you, but you should’ve been better prepped. I’m black," said Webb.