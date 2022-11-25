Nearly a week after a mass shooting that killed five people and injured 17 at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a curbside memorial was moved to the front of the nightclub on Friday, allowing many mourners their first glimpse of the building since the deadly attack.
The memorial, decorated with flowers, candles, photographs and personal notes, had previously lined the sidewalk on North Academy Boulevard, just south of North Carefree Circle, while investigators processed the scene in and around the club.
More than 100 people gathered outside the club Friday afternoon for a “candlelight rose ceremony” hosted by Colorado Springs-based nonprofit Mothers of Murdered Youth. The nightclub has enjoyed a yearslong relationship with the nonprofit, which was founded in 1997 by Jennifer Romero.
“We have a great relationship with Club Q,” said Romero, whose 13-year-old son Gino was killed in a drive-by shooting 25 years ago. “Many of these people are friends of ours.”
The club held a fundraiser for MOMY in 2018, Romero said.
“They raised $3,000 for us,” she said. “A bunch of us brought a ‘Thank You’ plaque to the club, and we stayed and had so much fun!”
Romero spoke briefly but passionately to begin the ceremony, telling the story of her son’s death and of her organization’s 25-year quest to put an end to senseless violence.
“I have been to hundreds of these vigils,” she said, fighting back tears. “And every single time, I say basically the same thing: Hate has no place here! We have to stop the hate!”
Jenn Wilde, a pastor with the New Dawn Center for Spiritual Living in Aurora, told the crowd that while they are understandably angry about the unprovoked attack that killed and injured their friends, responding with violence is not the answer.
“If I stomp my feet, and I punch the wall, and I scream at the injustice of it all, that is an act, in and of itself, of violence,” Wilde said. “And that won’t cure what ails this country and this planet.”
As candles and roses were passed out among the crowd, mourners hugged, cried and said prayers for their fallen friends as well as for those recovering from injuries. They refused to mention the name of the man who attacked the club, choosing instead to name the people they came to memorialize.
Ashley Paugh. Daniel Aston. Derrick Rump. Kelly Loving. Raymond Green Vance.
Bereaved club patrons and community members told stories about their fallen friends, said prayers, or held moments of silence as they gathered near the relocated memorial. Many people added items to the growing tribute.
“It keeps getting bigger. I’m glad they were able to move it,” said Brian, a club customer. “Now, when we visit, we can at least look at the place they enjoyed so much.”