Twenty-two-year-old Raymond Green Vance was at Club Q with his longtime girlfriend, her parents and a group of friends on Saturday night, when a heavily-armed gunman opened fire inside the Colorado Springs nightclub.

Vance was one of five people killed in the brief but horrific shooting rampage that injured more than a dozen.

“Raymond was a kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him,” the family said in a statement Monday. “His closest friend describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone.”

Vance had recently gotten a job at the FedEx distribution center in the Springs and was “thrilled” to receive his first paycheck, a major step toward independence and carving out his next step in life.

“He couldn't wait to save enough money to get his own apartment,” said the family.

Vance was born in Chicago, raised in the Springs, and is a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School, where his mother said he was a “popular, well-liked young man who never got into any trouble and had plenty of friends.”

A video game aficionado who dreamed of someday going pro, Vance spent most of his free time with the girlfriend he’d dated since middle school, Kassy Fierro. Fierro was injured when she fell, fleeing the attack. Her father, retired Army officer Rich Fierro, is being hailed as a hero after he helped subdue the shooter until he was taken into custody by police.

“Raymond grew up surrounded by cousins whom he was very close with, and they and the rest of his tight-knit family are still trying to come to terms with the fact he is gone,” the family said. “His absence will leave irreparable heartbreak in countless lives.”