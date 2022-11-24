Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her.

Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting erupted at Club Q, late Saturday night. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was OK.

Loving was one of five people killed when a heavily-armed gunman, in body armor, opened fire inside the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub on North Academy Boulevard.

Kelly's sister, Tiffany Loving, said she learned of her death on Sunday, from the FBI.

"She was loving, always trying to help the next person out instead of thinking of herself. She just was a caring person,” Tiffany Loving told the Times.

On Monday, a media liaison for the family shared a statement from Tiffany Loving in which she expressed her sorrow for the entire community, and heartfelt words about the sister who had struggled to find her place in the world — and ultimately succeeded — before her life was stolen in an act of hate and mass violence that’s become all too common in America.

“My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world,” Tiffany Loving said in the statement. “My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person.”