The suspect in Saturday night’s Club Q shooting has been booked in El Paso County jail, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs police on Tuesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was turned over to the sheriff’s office by CSPD. Aldrich was being detained at the hospital according to police and is facing 10 arrest-only charges — five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

The shooting just before midnight Saturday left five people dead and 18 more injured. On Monday, police announced the names of the five killed in the shooting.

Aldrich was subdued by Thomas James and Richard Fierro inside of Club Q, according to police.