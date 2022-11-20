Here's what is known about the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night:
10 A.M. SUNDAY
Victims: Police say five people are dead and 18 injured after the shooting at Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub at 3430 North Academy Blvd., just south of North Carefree Boulevard on the east side of Colorado Springs. None of the victims have been identified yet. Ten patients are being treated at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, seven at Penrose Hospital and two at Memorial North. Some of the victims drove themselves to the hospital.
Suspect: Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old male, was taken into custody at the club, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at an 8 a.m. press conference. A man with the same name was arrested in connection to a bomb threat that forced residents in a Lorson Ranch neighborhood to evacuate from their homes on June 18, 2021, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. The man was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat from the man's mother, who said her son had made threats with a homemade bomb, several weapons, and ammunition, but formal charges were never filed.
Motive: Investigators have not released a motive for the crime. “The motive of the crime is part of the investigation, and whether this was a hate crime is part of that investigation,” Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said.
Weapons: At least two firearms were recovered from the scene, and Vasquez said the suspect used a "long rifle."
Heroes: At least two patrons inside the club confronted the suspect and stopped him, police said. "We know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect," Mayor John Suthers said at a press conference, "and we praise those individuals who did so, because their actions clearly saved lives.
Police response: Police had the suspect in custody within five minutes of when the shooting was reported, officials said. Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino said that 34 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to assist. The FBI is on also scene and is assisting in the investigation.