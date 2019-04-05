The weather will stay dry Friday in Colorado Springs and a red flag warning has been issued in southern counties, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The combination of gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels will result in high fire danger in counties including Huerfano, Las Animas, Baca, Prowers, southern Bent, and southern Otero.
Friday's high will be near 71 degrees and skies will be cloudy in Colorado Springs.
A 30 percent chance of rain is expected after lunchtime Saturday. The high will be near 65 degrees and slight winds are expected to pick up through the evening. There is a 40 percent chance of rain to continue overnight, the service's forecast shows.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 64 degrees.
Next week will start off with warm weather, then strong winds are expected to blow through Wednesday night. Meteorologists expect blustery weather with gusts as high as 30 mph.