Partly cloudy skies and lower temperatures could moderate the wildfire ravaging the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness, but afternoon storms Friday could fuel the flames, officials said.
The Decker fire, now at 1,334 acres, was started by lightning on Sept. 8, the Bureau of Land Management said. Fire crews are closely monitoring the blaze but are letting it run its course to help eradicate the forest of dead trees.
Earlier in the week, authorities closed portions of the Pike and San Isabel National Forests and issued a temporary flight restriction over the fire area to allow for fire crews to attack the fire from above, the BLM said.
There are no evacuations, though drivers on U.S. 50 are encouraged to reduce speed near the fire if smoke affects visibility. Gusty winds up to 28 mph could bring smoke to the Salida area Sunday through Wednesday, the BLM said.