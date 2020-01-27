Whether it’s called going au naturel, rocking the birthday suit, or being in the buff, being naked can be a freeing experience. If you’re looking to add a clothing-optional adventure to your Colorado bucket list, check out one of these seven spots.

1. Orvis Hot Springs

Located in Ridgway, Orvis Hot Springs is a clothing optional spot that allows nudity at outdoor soaking areas and in the sauna. They do require nude individuals to utilize a towel, robe, or other modest covering in hallways of their main building. Find out more information here.

2. Strawberry Park Hot Springs

An iconic Colorado hot spring found at the end of a long dirt road near Steamboat Springs, Strawberry Hot Springs is clothing optional after dark when no one under 18 is allowed at the facility. Find information about visiting here.

3. Mountain Air Ranch

A true nudist resort, Mountain Air Ranch offers the opportunity to hike, swim, and play paddle tennis while naked. Find their Facebook page here.

4. Desert Reef Hot Spring

This clothing optional facility considers themselves “family-oriented” with a number of policies and regulations set-up to “ensure the safety and security” of all patrons. Located within an hour in Florence, Desert Reef Hot Springs allows nudity during most times of the day. Note that men cannot visit this resort unless they purchase a membership or are accompanied by their partner. Find more information about visiting here.

5. Orient Land Trust

Home to a “clothing-optional naturist open space” and Valley View Hot Springs, Orient Land Trust is another spot where clothing isn’t required. Located in Moffat, this destination is also home to a large colony of bats known for their group exodus of a mine shaft. Find out more by visiting their website here.

6. Dakota Hot Springs

Dakota Hot Springs is clothing-optional every day of the week except for Tuesday. Keep in mind that this Penrose-destination is considered a family-friendly environment and that rules regarding nudity exist. Find out more information about this destination here.

7. Conundrum Hot Springs

Conundrum Hot Springs is allegedly a clothing-optional spot, often frequented by naked locals. That being said, check with local rules and regulations prior to planning a trip to this destination. Recent years have brought a number of new rules and policies, including a permitting system for camping.