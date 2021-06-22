Drivers on Interstate 25 will not be able to access the County Line Road bridge for several days next week while crews reconstruct the aging structure as part of the widening of the Interstate 25 South “gap” between Monument and Castle Rock.
Crews will close the County Line Road interchange (exit 163) near Monument for four days beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday and reopening into a new configuration at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 2, state transportation officials announced this week. Access across the County Line Road bridge at the intersections, and to I-25 on- and off-ramps, will be closed.
Travelers should use the Colorado 105 interchange (exit 161) to access I-25 and other local streets, officials said.
During the closures, workers will join the roadway with the newly constructed ramps and bridge, officials said in a news release. Crews will switch traffic to the new bridge, then demolish and build the remainder of the bridge in the center.
Generally, drivers will have access across County Line Road bridge for the remainder of construction, but some overnight closures will be necessary for demolition, officials said.
The bridge was built in 1964 and is one of five bridges workers are replacing as part of the 18-mile widening of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. The new County Line Road bridge will be double its current size, accommodating one through lane and one turn lane in each direction, with wider shoulders on each side.
Major bridge reconstruction is expected to be completed by the end of this year, officials said. Colorado Department of Transportation officials anticipate the $419 million I-25 South “gap” project will be complete in November 2022.
The project is on schedule and on budget, officials said.