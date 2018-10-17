A section of North Academy Boulevard will be temporarily closed to traffic in both directions overnight the next days.
The closures will be between Dublin Boulevard to just south of Brookwood Avenue/York Drive each night, lasting from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday, and then from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.
Detours will be set up and clearly marked by flagging crews, and police will guide motorists.
Truckers are advised to use an alternative route through Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard. Lanes through the construction zone will be 10' wide.
- Southbound North Academy Boulevard detour: Exit Academy at the Woodmen Road off ramp. Motorist can go east to Union Boulevard or west to Vincent Drive; south to Dublin Boulevard, then back to North Academy Boulevard. Local traffic and emergency vehicles traveling southbound, heading to Brookwood Avenue and York Road, will be allowed past the detour.
- Northbound North Academy Boulevard detour: Traffic will be detoured at Dublin Boulevard. Motorists can go east to Union Boulevard or west to Vincent Drive; north to Woodmen Road, then back to North Academy Boulevard.
The closures are due to the installment of concrete girders on the west side of the new North Academy Boulevard bridge, which is under construction over Cottonwood Creek. The project will replace an aging bridge, bringing the structure up to safety standards. The project also features the completion of a connection on the Cottonwood Creek Trail.
All construction is weather and resource dependent.
For project information or to sign up for construction updates via email, visit coloradosprings.gov/accbridge, or call the project information line at 719-314-5018.