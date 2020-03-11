Colorado Springs-area Interstate 25 on-ramps, lanes and shoulders will be sporadically closed through Friday as crews install the first red lights controlling the flow of cars onto the highway during rush hours in the state south of Denver.

The southbound Rockrimmon Boulevard on-ramp will be closed Thursday into Friday from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. The south Fillmore Street on-ramp will be closed Thursday into Friday from 10:30 p.m.-5 a.m. These closures will allow crews to install mast arms, according to a Wednesday morning press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Crews will be working sporadically and briefly in the following areas through Thursday, according to the agency:

South Academy to northbound I-25

W. Bijou to northbound I-25

W. Uintah to southbound I-25

W. Uintah to northbound I-25

Fontanero to northbound I-25

Fontanero to southbound I-25

Fillmore Street to southbound I-25

Fillmore to northbound I-25

Garden of the Gods Road to northbound I-25

Garden of the Gods Road to southbound I-25

S. Rockrimmon to southbound I-25

Nevada Avenue to northbound I-25.