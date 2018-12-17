A stretch of North Academy Boulevard will be closed Thursday night as a bridge is constructed over Cottonwood Creek, city officials announced.
Academy between Dublin Boulevard and Brookwood Avenue/York Road will close at 10 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
Southbound traffic will be rerouted from the Academy exit at Woodmen, then east to Union Boulevard or west to Vincent Drive, and then south to Dublin and back to Academy.
The northbound detour will start at Dublin, where motorists can go east to Union Boulevard or west to Vincent Drive, then north to Woodmen and back to Academy.
Local traffic and emergency vehicles heading south to Brookwood Avenue and York Road will be allowed past the detour.
Academy traffic lanes will be shifted to the west side of the new bridge. Crews recently repaved the road west of the bridge.
Crews later will rebuild the sidewalk and roadway on the east side of the bridge.