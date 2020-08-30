In the last phase of construction on a roundabout that will improve traffic safety, reduce driver confusion and better handle traffic volume in Falcon, the Rolling Thunder Way and Meridian Road intersection will close for several weeks beginning Monday, county officials announced Friday.
Rolling Thunder Way will be closed between Foxtail Meadows Drive and McLaughlin Road for about a month, officials said. The new roundabout at McLaughlin and Old Meridian roads, which opened in July, will remain open.
Drivers can access Rolling Thunder Way via Woodmen Road and Golden Sage Drive. To access Meridian Road, motorists should use Woodmen or McLaughlin roads via Flower Road.
The detours include the closure of McLaughlin Road between Flower Road and the Rock Island trailhead entrance south of Woodmen Road due to a separate repair project on McLaughlin bridge.
Access to businesses will remain open during construction, officials said.
Funding for the $5.2 million project comes from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The project is scheduled for completion this fall.