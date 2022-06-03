On Friday morning, the trial of Jean-Joseph Danger Le Chiffre, 57, continued with the prosecution and defense each giving closing statements before resting their cases.

Le Chiffre — who changed his name from Patrick Joseph Sandoval partially as an ode to the James Bond villain from "Casino Royale" — is accused of murdering his father, Gilbert Sandoval, 83, in a plot with his mother to take inheritance money.

The inheritance and alleged changes to the will were a key issue addressed both in Le Chiffre's testimony on Thursday afternoon and in the defense's closing statement on Friday.

Le Chiffre claimed that in 2013, Gilbert and Marcella Sandoval wrote his portion of the will into a trust, and that he was never actually removed from the will entirely. The reason for the change, according to Le Chiffre, was that he was going through a separation with his wife at the time and Gilbert Sandoval didn't want Le Chiffre's soon-to-be ex-wife to see "one penny" of any money.

When asked if Le Chiffre had ever asked to have the will changed, he responded, "absolutely not."

However, on cross-examination, the prosecution claimed that Gilbert Sandoval had "disowned" Le Chiffre in 2019, something to which Le Chiffre did not deny.

During the closing statements from the defense it was again reiterated that no changes were ever made to Gilbert Sandoval's will, and Le Chiffre was allegedly still set to receive half of the money upon his death.

The prosecution addressed this by saying, "When he (Le Chiffre) killed his father he thought he was cut out of the will."

The prosecution also outlined motive that existed outside of the will, saying that Le Chiffre "hated" his father.

The second major item addressed by the defense during closing statements was the entire testimony of Marcella Sandoval.

The defense attempted to explain that the only piece of evidence tying Le Chiffre to the basement on the day of the murder was the testimony of his mother, a testimony that the defense alleged was coerced out of her by Le Chiffre's brother Mark Sandoval.

"The only evidence you have ... is based on Marcella Sandoval's statement," the defense said to the jury. "Marcella Sandoval is not credible."

The defense claimed that in the 36 days between the death of Gilbert Sandoval and Marcella Sandoval's confession, only Mark Sandoval was able to speak with her, which the defenses alleges that he used this time to persuade his mother to create a narrative of the Le Chiffre's involvement in the murder.

During Le Chiffre's cross-examination on Friday he said point blank that he believes not only that his brother set him up, but that he was involved himself.

"I think Mark (Sandoval) killed my dad," Le Chiffre said.

To attempt to tie Mark Sandoval to the crime, the defense pointed to evidence that there was potentially his DNA on the murder weapon at the crime scene. However, it was explained that Mark Sandoval's DNA could have possibly been present on the weapon because of the presence of Marcella and Gilbert Sandoval's DNA on the baseball bat, which could have led to the result.

Le Chiffre's DNA was not present anywhere at the crime scene, which the prosecution claims is because he wore gloves during the crime.

Mark Sandoval was not the only person accused of having involvement in Gilbert Sandoval's murder by Le Chiffre and the defense. Steve Long, a friend of Gilbert Sandoval's who testified last week, an alleged mistress of Gilbert Sandoval's and Marcella Sandoval herself were all thrown out as potentially having involvement in the murder.

During his testimony on Thursday, Le Chiffre alleged that his mother may have given the statement to police to save herself.

"She got a deal that was to her advantage," Le Chiffre said.

Court records show that Marcella Sandoval pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was given two years' probation.

The defense argued that proper police procedure wasn't followed when conducting this investigation, as leads on all of the individuals brought forward were not followed entirely, according to the defense. The defense proposed that it could even have had something to do with Mark Sandoval being a retired officer with the CSPD.

The prosecution defended the statement put forward by Marcella Sandoval by accusing the defense and Le Chiffre of attempting to manipulate the jury, and questioning why she or anyone else would create such a story.

The prosecution also pointed to blood spatter analysis that showed that Marcella Sandoval's blood fell on top of Gilbert Sandoval's, suggesting that he had to have been attacked before Marcella Sandoval sustained injuries to her hand.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases at about noon on Friday, with the start of jury deliberation followed shortly there after.

Le Chiffre pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him, but faces life in prison if convicted on the first-degree murder charge.

At the time of The Gazette's publication, no verdict has been made by the jury on any of the charges Le Chiffre faces.