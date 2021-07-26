Nearly $30,000 worth of marijuana concentrate was stolen from a Colorado dispensary on the 5100 block of Centennial Boulevard, in a robbery that occurred at around 4 a.m. Monday, according to the dispensary.
Two suspects were able to force their way into the Daborado Dispensary near Mountain Shadows Park using a metal pry bar that was left behind at the scene.
A surveillance video captured the two suspects.
"The whole thing didn't seem very professional, they were pretty scattered because it took them so long to get the door open. But it seemed like they were familiar with the floor plan. They were able to target the most expensive, top-quality concentrate," said dispensary manager Marissa Fonseca.
Although the dispensary owner and police were alerted of the break-in and were able to be on site within 15 minutes, the robbers were able to escape with 818 grams worth of marijuana concentrate, that totaled $26,568, Fonseca reported.
The stolen concentrate was a live resin refined concentrate, meaning it is an overall higher-quality product and is more difficult and expensive to procure, Fonseca explained.
"We don't really know yet what this means for our business. We can't say what will happen from here, but we have hope for the long run," Fonseca said.