Even Clint Eastwood seems to know that some of the best food recommendations come from Colorado locals.
When arranging to shoot at Keith Bath Farms in Fort Morgan for his film “The Mule,” Eastwood and crew asked Bath for restaurant suggestions.
Alvina Schrum, owner of the Country Steak Out, got a call asking for Tuesday reservations for a film crew of 52.
She had Bath to thank.
“If it wasn’t for Keith Bath, they wouldn’t have come here,” she said.
Eastwood arrived at the restaurant about 2:30 p.m. after filming at Keith Bath Farms, Schrum said.
He ate a Plain Jane sandwich, topped with grilled chicken and cheese on sourdough bread, and a side of french fries.
“He really liked the dessert, which was apple cobbler,” Schrum said.
She said the timing of Eastwood’s visit made the experience especially momentous.
“I’ve had the restaurant 19 years as of today. That was kind of like the special end of the 18th year to have a movie star here, so that was really neat.”
The 88-year-old actor was first spotted in Colorado on Monday at Brix Sports Bar & Grill in Trinidad.
Before driving along Interstate 76 to Fort Morgan, the crew had been expected to start filming Tuesday morning at Cave of the Winds Mountain Park in Manitou Springs, said Donald Zuckerman, state commissioner of film, TV and media.
A park employee at Cave of the Winds could not confirm that Eastwood had visited the park.
The crew was to return to New Mexico on Wednesday, Zuckerman said.