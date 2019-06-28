According to a Facebook post from the Alpine Rescue Team, two climbers were rescued on Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 after being trapped in a strong winter-like storm on the Crestone Needle near Crestone, Colorado.
The climbers started their ascent up the technical Ellingwood Ledges route late afternoon on Saturday, June 22. The Ellingwood Ledges route is a Class 5 route that is extremely dangerous. It’s 11.25 miles long, gaining a hard 4,400 feet of elevation.
Before reaching the summit, a strong snowstorm started to move in and the two climbers found themselves stuck at the route’s crux. As the cracks started to quickly fill with ice and snow blanketed the rocks, the two climbing partners made the quick decision to start rappelling down the route. Despite the brutal conditions and minimal gear, they made steady progress until dark and were left stranded on a tiny ledge in the mountains. On Sunday, June 23, rescue personnel arrived on the scene and reached the two stranded climbers before hoisting them back up to safety.
