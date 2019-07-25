red rock canyon 5.jpg (copy)
Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Seth Boster, The Gazette
The man killed while climbing in a prohibited area at Red Rock Canyon Open Space on Tuesday was Howard Stone, 64, the El Paso County Coroner's Office reported. 

Stone had no identification on him when he was found at the bottom of an 84-foot-cliff, police said. The area where he was climbing was surrounded by a 6-foot-high, chain-link fence. 

A witness to Stone's fall flagged down an officer on U.S. 24 at 31st Street about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Stone was dead when police arrived. 

Recent rainfall might have contributed to slippery conditions on the cliff, police said, and they are investigating the death as a fall. 

