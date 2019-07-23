redrockcanyon.jpg
A climber died Tuesday after falling about 85 feet from a cliff at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs.

The man carried no identification, police said.

He was climbing in a prohibited area blocked off by a 6-foot-high chain-link fence and fell about 12:30 p.m. from a cliff near the Red Rock Canyon trail, witnesses said.

The climber already was dead when police arrived. Officers estimated that the man was in his mid-60s.

An officer was flagged down on U.S. 24 at 31st Street. A lane of the highway was closed but reopened about 5 p.m., said police Lt. Daniel Thompson.

Recent rainfall might have contributed to slippery conditions on the cliff, police said. 

