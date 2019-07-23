A climber died after falling at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.
Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that the man was rock climbing and fell into a creek at about 12:30 p.m. The unidentified climber was dead on arrival after what appears to be an accidental fall, police reported.
The man was hiking in a fenced area where climbing is prohibited, police said. Officials also pointed out that slippery conditions from recent rain may have led to the fall.
The climber did not have identification on him, but police said he appeared to be in his late 40s.
